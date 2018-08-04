‘Batman v. Superman’ Director Zack Snyder Confirms Whether Bruce’s Vision of Barry Was Real

Director Zack Snyder has once again offered some clarity on lingering plot points from his time directing the major films of the DC Extended Universe.

In the most recent case, Snyder clarified a point from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film featured a moment when Bruce Wayne, apparently in a dream, saw The Flash. Barry seemed to be trying to give Batman a warning from the future.

There’s some debate over whether this was actually The Flash reaching back from the future or some kind of figment of Bruce’s imagination, or worse. As one Vero user points out, the papers that were scattered by Flash’s presence in the “dream” are still in the air when Bruce “wakes up,” indicating that The Flash was actually present in the room.

Another Vero user chimes in that Bruce’s entire nightmare vision was somehow the work of Darkseid, the tyrant from Apokolips. The idea is that Darkseid is manipulating Batman’s fears to get the Gotham vigilante to kill Superman, making Apokolips’ invasion of Earth that much easier.

Snyder popped in with a single word – “real” – indicating that The Flash really was reaching out to give Batman a warning.

This dream sequence didn’t come up directly in any conversations between Batman and The Flash in Justice League, but it still lingers in Bruce’s mind and was part of the reason he, along with Wonder Woman, formed the Justice Leauge.

Perhaps more of The Flash’s time-traveling abilities, as well as his relationship with Batman, will be seen in the Flashpoint movie, which is currently in development. The film is named after a DC Comics event where The Flash resets the entire DC Universe timeline. The Flashpoint movie is expected to be set sometime after the events of the Justice League movie, and Batman is rumored to appear in the film.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are both now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.