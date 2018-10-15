HBO Releases First ‘Watchmen’ Teaser Image

With its 2019 premiere fast-approaching, HBO is gearing up the advertising for its highly-anticipated DC adaptation, Watchmen.

On Monday morning, HBO launched the official Instagram account for the new Watchmen series, complete with an updated version of the iconic logo, as well as a very cryptic teaser image.

As you can see in the initial post below, the first “teaser image,” as HBO calls it, focuses on a police officer with a yellow mask covering their face. Unfortunately, there’s no other information in the photo or post to help us make any sense of what’s going on here. The post simply asks the ever-popular question, “Who watches the Watchmen?”

Unlike Zack Snyder’s feature film, this take on Watchmen won’t attempt to retell the story of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbon’s graphic novel. Instead, the Damon Lindelof-produced series will take place in an alternate history, using the same premise and themes as a road map of sorts.

During New York Comic Con, Gibbons praised Lindelof and HBO’s new direction with the property.

“The original is something that we always saw as standing alone and it never in our mind required prequels or sequels or homages or pastiches or anything like that,” Gibbons said. “It isn’t that we thought it should be treated with great reverence, it’s just that we thought: If you’ve done something right just leave it alone.”

The all-star cast of Watchmen includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, and Dylan Schombing. Produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters from DC.

As of now, the new Watchmen series doesn’t have an official release date, but HBO has revealed that it will arrive in 2019.

