‘Watchmen’ Co-Creator Praises HBO’s Series

Watchmen writer Alan Moore is a notorious recluse who shows no enthusiasm for his most iconic titles being adapted into new mediums, though artist Dave Gibbons is a little more excited for various interpretations of the source material. The co-creator of the series recently shared that he’s looking forward to how Damon Lindelof will interpret Watchmen for the new HBO series, as it’s not a direct adaptation of the original work.

“The original is something that we always saw as standing alone and it never in our mind required prequels or sequels or homages or pastiches or anything like that,” Gibbons shared with Deadline. “It isn’t that we thought it should be treated with great reverence, it’s just that we thought: If you’ve done something right just leave it alone.”

For many fans, the original material is a seminal comic book storyline that could only be told in that format. Understandably, readers are apprehensive about the story transitioning into a TV series, though Gibbons notes that the series will explore different avenues from the original story.

“It does pursue the idea of an alternative reality. And that’s essentially what Watchmen was [in its original comics form], an alternate-reality story,” Gibbons confirmed. “I think what’s happening with the TV version is it presents yet another variation. And while I’ve only read the screenplay — and I can’t speak to the tone or the way the things been shot — I’d say the reality it inhabits is one that feels quite authentic. It’s not here, it’s not now, it’s something slightly sideways.”

The book and its many themes make for a dense read, with fans regularly acknowledging that an episodic series would be necessary in order to do the story justice. In 2009, director Zack Snyder delivered a feature film adaptation of the book, which left many fans disappointed. The upcoming TV series will not only allow the story to take their time in the ways its narrative is explored, but Lost and The Leftovers producer Lindelof is the one masterminding the series.

“As far as this new one, TV clearly is the medium of the moment. It’s where the preeminent and most exciting areas for telling stories of the moment,” Gibbons shared. “The fact that Damon Lindelof has found a way to bring Watchmen into that area and do it with something I consider exciting, entertaining and absolutely worthwhile on the subject matter? I think that’s great.”

The new Watchmen series doesn’t have an official release date but will land in 2019.

