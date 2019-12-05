Watchmen Scene Confirmed To Pay Homage To Saturday Night Live Skit

With the new TV series Watchmen, series creator Damon Lindelof has carefully crafted a story that functions as a follow-up to the classic graphic novel series as well as a love letter. Throughout each episode are a number of Easter eggs and references to the world of the comic, ranging from visual allusions to the famous blood-stained smiley face to more subtle moments like the Nostalgia drug. The series also hasn’t shied away from referencing (and making an outright parody) other media, like FX’s American Horror Story, but now we know the series is taking its Easter egg game even further thanks to a scene in the most recent episode.

In episode seven of the series, Jean Smart‘s Laurie Blake pays a visit to Jane Crawford (Frances Fisher), the widow of Don Johnson’s Judd Crawford. The tables quickly turn in the scene and Crawford attempts to get rid of Blake by using a hidden trap door, which doesn’t work after the first couple of button presses. Since the episode’s premiere, fans have been curious if this moment was a reference to a specific sketch from Saturday Night Live about faulty trap doors, and now we know, yes, it was!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original sketch, Jon Lovitz plays a businessman with a unique problem, a faulty trap door. By the end of the sketch, he’s converted to a “Wilson” brand trapdoor which gives him no trouble. HBO has confirmed to EW that the trap door skit from SNL was being referenced with the sequence in the series, with the remote that Fisher holds even carrying the “Wilson” brand on it. Check out a photo below and watch the original Saturday Night Live sketch over here.

Only two episodes remain in this first season of Watchmen, which has become a bit of a secret hit for the premium cable network. It’s unclear if the series will be renewed for more seasons, but Lindelof has previously said that they’ve planned for the nine episode first season to tell a full, complete story but that if fans are eager for more then they would return.

“If the idea is right, and if there is a compelling reason to do it, then I’d consider it,” he said about a second season or more stories. “I haven’t had that idea yet. The other thing about Watchmen is that it doesn’t belong to me. Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins created this thing. I had the opportunity to be its steward for a couple of years. There is going to be more Watchmen, independently of whether I do it. It should be done by someone who really deeply cares about it and has a reason to.”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. The next episode, “A God Walks Into Abar” will air on December 8th.