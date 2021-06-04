Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Has Hilarious Reaction to NASA’s Baby Squid Plans

✖

Damon Lindelof is known for creating and producing some extremely famous television series ranging from LOST to The Leftovers, but the most recent show he's known for is HBO's Watchmen, the limited series that went on to win 11 Emmys. The show serves as a prequel to Alan Moore's famous comic which means there's a whole lot of focus on the giant squid that destroyed part of New York. Recently, it was announced that NASA would be sending a baby squid to the International Space Station, which caused a hilarious response from Lindelof.

Lindelof shared an article titled "Nasa to launch baby squid to International Space Station," and he replied, "Just… don’t." A simple response, but it still had us rolling with laughter. You can check out the post below:

This is not the first time Lindelof has compared real-life news to Watchmen. He has made many posts comparing events to Watchmen ranging from a KKK robe found in a sheriff's home to police wearing similar masks to those seen on the cops in Watchmen during last year's protests. To see more of Lindelof's posts, you can follow him on Instagram here.

As for more Watchmen, Lindelof has explained why he doesn't want to make another season, and after the show's Emmy wins, he said that continuing the story would be a "huge betrayal." The show's star, Regina King, has said she'd be open to a return but not without Lindelof at the helm.

"If Damon changed his mind? Yes," King recently told Variety when asked about a second season. "Because I know if he did it, that means something. Something happened. In all honesty, it would probably be something where, Angela dies in the first episode. I don’t know. How Damon even decided to tackle this subject matter was very risky business. Being a white man. Speaking on inherited pain in the Black community. I said, 'Are you really ready for this?' Then he told me the writing team he disassembled and I was like, 'Okay, you’re walking into this with rose-colored glasses.' You are making an effort to understand a history that you never knew anything about, that we’re all connected to. So, I know that if he did go into it, it would be smart. It would be provocative, and he would be pushing people to think beyond themselves."

Watchmen is currently streaming on HBO Max.