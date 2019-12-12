Has the Watchmen Poster Been Hiding a Spoiler This Whole Time?

Watchmen has given fans one of the most consistently-entertaining mysteries on television, as the iconic DC Comics graphic novel gets updated for a new era. Last week’s episode was certainly no exception, as it provided a massive link to John Osterman/Dr. Manhattan, the blue superhuman who played a pivotal role in the comics. To an extent, that twist had been hiding in plain sight in the world of the show — and it might have even been lurking in its teaser poster. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King) standing in her vigilante attire in front of the iconic yellow clock, while she happens to be bathed in a blue light.

Given what we know now – that Angela fell in love with Dr. Manhattan, and he’s been hiding in Tulsa as her husband, Cal Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) – the fact that Angela is enveloped in blue light is certainly poetic. For those who also have begun to predict where the series will go next – namely, those who subscribe to the theory that Angela could possibly get Manhattan’s powers as part of the fight against the Seventh Kavalry – it’s definitely interesting.

If that connection ends up being intentional, it’ll certainly be yet another example of the series laying the groundwork really far in advance.

“I went into it not knowing I was playing Dr. Manhattan,” Abdul-Mateen II revealed in a recent interview. “I went into it knowing I was playing Cal. He did say it would be a good role and worthwhile, so I thought maybe Cal would go on some type of adventure, but I never imagined it turning into something like this.”

“Somewhere between the second and third episodes, I had another conversation with [showrunner Damon Lindelof] where he wanted to talk to me more about Cal’s journey and I came to his office and sat down on the couch,” Abdul-Mateen II continued. “I think his words were, ‘Cal is Dr. Manhattan.’ We had a long conversation about what that meant. I remember being on the couch and keeping it cool. He was very relaxed and matter of fact and that’s how I was receiving the information on the outside. But on the inside I was tearing up the room, I was all over the place. I couldn’t believe that I was going to be the person embodying Dr. Manhattan. I said, ‘I guess I got to get in shape.’”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.