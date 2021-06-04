Why Lucifer Was Banished From Heaven By God Revealed

✖

One of the big mysteries from the hit series Lucifer has been revealed: namely why God banished Lucifer from Heaven in the first place. Since we learned that GOd wasn't in fact angry with Lucifer, the reason for the fallen angel's exile has been somewhat perplexing. However, Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson said in a recent interview that "I think, to me, God, working in mysterious ways, realized that Lucifer needed to find his own path... I think he sent him on the only journey that Lucifer could go on to find himself." Yup, that sounds like a classic God-move if we've ever heard one.

Here's the full quote that Joe Henderson gave to Word Ballon podcast when asked why God exiled Lucifer from Heaven:

"I think, to me, God, working in mysterious ways, realized that Lucifer needed to find his own path," Henderson explained. "And so he basically decided... there's not room in Heaven for two alphas, to a certain percent, two banging heads, and so whether rightly or wrongly, I think he sent him on the only journey that Lucifer could go on to find himself."

All jokes aside, that's a pretty compelling framework for this DC Comics-inspired adaptation of the classic biblical lore - as well as a great piece of backstory to set up the upcoming Lucifer season 6. Lucifer season 5 saw Lucifer (Tom Ellis) go to war against his brother Michael during the election of who would take over as the new God. Ultimately that job promotion went to Lucifer (shocker), as season 5 ended with the angels all bowing down to Lucifer as their new master.

That season 5 ending has set up Lucifer season 6 to be something of a truly novel and new experience for fans. Seeing Lucifer take on the power of God is going to be a mischievously good experience for sure - but it's also why Henderson's explanation of God's motivation for banishing Lucifer may turn out to be pivotal. Lucifer has seen a lot of growth and development due to his time on Earth, and with the great power of God, there will inevitably come a great deal of responsibility. For all his flippant views of omnipotence early on, Lucifer will have to eventually deal with the benevolent and/or wrathful sides of being the almighty. Hopefully, the little "walkabout" God gave him has fostered all the wisdom and perspective that Lucifer needs to handle godly business.

Or at the very least, hopefully, the power of God helps Lucifer navigate his relationship with Chloe (Lauren German) now that their feelings are all out in the open.

Lucifer season 6 is in production. Seasons 1-5 are now streaming on Netflix.