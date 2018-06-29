‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Patty Jenkins Shares First Photo of Kristen Wiig

Production on Wonder Woman 1984 is in full swing, with photos of Gal Gadot and Chris Pine swarming the internet. Now, director Patty Jenkins has welcomed a newcomer to the party, sharing the first official image of Kritsten Wiig as the film’s villain, Barbara Minerva.

As you know by now, Wiig was cast as the villain a few months back, a surprising choice given her extensive background in the world of comedy. However, judging by this first photo, Wiig looks right at home in the 1980s universe that Jenkings and her team have created.

You can check out the photo below!

In the image, Wiig is seen walking around what looks like a museum, admiring the various animal exhibits that surround her. She’s also donning a very ’80s outfit, much like Gadot and Pine did in their first photos.

Of course, the location of this image reveals a lot about who Wiig’s character will go on to become. Barbara Minerva eventually takes on the role of Cheetah, an animalistic adversary to Wonder Woman. It looks as though Barbara already feels at home around the beasts of nature, teasing her eventual transformation into something similar.

Aside from the 1980s setting, and the fact that Barbara Minerva is the film’s villain, not much is know about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984. Some reports have hinted that fans at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con could be treated to the first footage of the Jenkins sequel, alongside the debut trailers for Aquaman and Shazam!

What do you think of Kristen Wiig‘s take on Barbara Minerva? Are you excited to see more from Wonder Woman 1984 in the coming months? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!

As of now, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.