Wonder Woman 1984: New Images Show Cheetah and Maxwell Lord Sharing Intimate Moment

New images from Wonder Woman 1984 show off Cheetah and Maxwell Lord sharing an intimate moment. Warner Bros. released the images for the lead up to the film. (Which is still supposed to release in theaters in case you were wondering.) The two presumed villains haven’t been seen much together on the road to the movie’s summer release. A lot has been made of Pedro Pascal’s turn as lord but Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah is a bit more nebulous. It will be interesting to see if they share the spotlight as a team or if they are both out for their own interests.

Wiig told EW that her version of Cheetah is actually two different characters. “I did not really know so much about Cheetah,” she explained. “Before I even talked to Patty [Jenkins], there was an idea that maybe it might be about being a villain for the movie, so I went online and looked at all the villains of Wonder Woman to try to figure out which one, because I was so excited. And I was really, really happy to find out it was her.”

Wonder Woman will be facing some challenges that just didn’t exist in the first entry in the series. Gal Gadot previously talked about how the heroine has changed since the first movie.

“This is much more — you know, she’s been around, she’s much wiser and mature and lonely and she’s different,” Gadot told Extra in a recent interview. “We see her in a different time of her life that we’ve never experienced. And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game.”

Then the question of setting becomes more pressing as many are still wondering why exactly this film had to be set in the 1980s. For the creative team, it’s more than just a day-glo coat of paint.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with,” director Patty Jenkins said of the film’s setting in a previous interview. “So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

