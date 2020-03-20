Wonder Woman 1984 Straight to Digital Release Reportedly Being Considered

UPDATE: Warner Bros. has confirmed to ComicBook.com that Wonder Woman 1984 will still be released in theaters, despite reports suggesting otherwise. The original story can be found below.

Drastic times require drastic measures and the team at Warner Brothers may be about to make the biggest decision Hollywood has seen since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down Tinseltown. One new report (via TheWrap) suggests Warner Pictures chair Toby Emmerich has started confided with his top advisers on potentially switching the release of Wonder Woman 1984 straight to digital. As you might expect, Warner’s top priority is hoping to still release the film through traditional theatrical distribution channels though that can quickly change and see it straight-to-digital, not unlike what Universal has started doing with its movies that have recently been released or, in the case of Trolls World Tour, will release shortly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it sits now, the chatter is being heled between just Warner Brothers’ top brass and have yet to even include filmmaker Patty Jenkins or Wonder Woman producer Charles Roven. The two executives TheWrap received comments from both quickly shot down the idea of a direct-to-digital release. “We’re looking to release the movie theatrically, that’s our plan,” Warner’s domestic distribution head Jeff Goldstein told the trade.

Roven himself called the idea “ludicrous.” “It’s ludicrous if you consider how big a movie this is,” the producer added. “Everybody recognizes that, as interesting as streaming might be, if you want a huge, global worldwide box office, you’ve got to release it in a movie theater.”

Virtually all theaters in the United States have closed upon recommendations by the federal and various state governments. Regal Cinemas was the first to close indefinitely and was soon thereafter followed by AMC, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, and a handful of independent chains. While chains like Regal are closed indefinitely, AMC suggested it would be closed between six to 12 weeks.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set for release on June 5th. Other upcoming DC movies, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.