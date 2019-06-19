Wonder Woman 1984 Rumored Plot Details Reveal Cheetah’s Origin, How Steve Trevor Returns

When it comes to Wonder Woman 1984, the follow up to Patty Jenkins‘ successful 2017 Wonder Woman, not a lot is known about the film. We know that it’s set in the 1980s and will see Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine surprisingly return as Steve Trevor, and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah. Outside of that, details are few, but a new report may have just revealed — if true — a few key plot and character details for the upcoming film.

According to That Hashtag Show, Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana Prince/Wonder Woman working as a spy during the Cold War with the mission being to hunt down a Russian spy. Wonder Woman will be an established hero in the movie as well, a shift from how things were presented in Batman v Superman. The report also gives some clues about how Wiig’s Barbara Minerva becomes Cheetah, with Barbara wanting to be just like Wonder Woman and Maxwell Lord entering the picture to not only turn Barbara to Cheetah, but also as brings Steve back to life as well. In the case of Cheetah, she reportedly starts out as a hero but ultimately can’t control her beast side and turns into a villain while Steve’s story is a bit less clear — though the report notes that Lord may transfer his soul into Steve’s body which certainly can’t be good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, before people get too excited, it’s important to note that this is just a report and may not end up being accurate. There’s still just under a year before Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters so there’s quite a bit of time to find out more information about the film, including official descriptions and trailers yet to come. And fans will have to wait a bit longer for those trailers. Earlier this month, Jenkins revealed on Twitter that the film is waiting until December to start its marketing campaign in full, but she did drop a colorful teaser poster for the film featuring Wonder Woman in slick gold armor with a brightly colored background — something with a polished, yet very 1980s feel.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said in a previous interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted, and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.