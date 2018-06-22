‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Rumored To Appear At Comic-Con

Wonder Woman 1984 could be coming to Comic Con International in San Diego next month.

With no Marvel Studios panel and HBO out of the running for a year, too, Warner Bros. will control one of the biggest captive audiences at Hall H this year — and it looks like in addition to Aquaman and Shazam!, they’re going to populate it with Wonder Woman 1984.

Per a story by Deadline, which they admit is still not 100% finalized yet, franchise star Gal Gadot will come to Comic Con and bring a look at the film with her. Since the movie will have only been in production for a few weeks at that point, it is not yet clear what footage might be ready to show. It could turn out to be, like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy sizzle reel years ago, largely material that was created for the presentation rather than actual film footage.

In any case, Gadot may be coming alone, likely an indication that she is there in her role as DC Films ambassador, and to bring a little something to the room and then leave. The weekend, after all, will belong to movies that are coming out before the next Comic Con.

Warner Bros. has not yet commented on the Deadline report.

Director Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot returning to the titular role and Chris Pine as — we assume — Steve Trevor. It is difficult to imagine exactly how Trevor could have survived a massive explosion and 70 years with no ill effects, but both official and unofficial images from the production site have revealed him in ’80s wardrobe.

Plot details for the film have not yet been revealed, nor have additional cast members. Fans on social media have been using the #PrincessNubia hashtag to try and appeal to Jenkins and Warner Bros. to get the character included in the film.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman first appeared as an audience favorite in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before appearing in the first Wonder Woman, which is far and away the best-reviewed of DC’s current crop of movies. She also appeared in Justice League.

The next film on DC Films’ release schedule is Aquaman in December 2018, followed by Shazam! which recently wrapped production in Toronto, starring Zachary Levi under the direction of David F. Sandberg.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for release on November 1, 2019.