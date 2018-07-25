Wonder Woman 1984 Recruits ‘Love, Simon’ Actress Natasha Rothwell in Undisclosed Role

Natasha Rothwell, who recently appeared in Greg Berlanti’s Love, Simon, has been cast in an undisclosed role in Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman 1984, Deadline reports.

Rothwell, who was a writer on Saturday Night Live, also appeared in (and produced) HBO’s Insecure. She will be featured in Christopher Winterbauer’s indie film Wyrm in the coming months as well as having a role in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rothwell’s SNL ties are not the first for Wonder Woman 1984: the film’s villain, The Cheetah, will be played by Kristen Wiig, an SNL star who has appeared in comedies like Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids.

Director Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot returning to the titular role and Chris Pine as — we assume — Steve Trevor. It is difficult to imagine exactly how Trevor could have survived a massive explosion and 70 years with no ill effects, but both official and unofficial images from the production site have revealed him in ’80s wardrobe.

Plot details for the film have not yet been revealed, and the cast list is still fairly thin, apart from Gadot, Pine, and Pedro Pascal. Fans on social media have been using the #PrincessNubia hashtag to try and appeal to Jenkins and Warner Bros. to get the character included in the film.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman first appeared as an audience favorite in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before appearing in the first Wonder Woman, which is far and away the best-reviewed of DC’s current crop of movies. She also appeared in Justice League.

Directly following Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad 2 has been expected to begin production in the same U.K. studio in the fall or winter — although it currently seems like the status of any DC movie not already in active production is up in the air.

The next film on DC Films’ release schedule is Aquaman in December 2018, followed by Shazam! which is currently in production in Toronto, starring Zachary Levi under the direction of David F. Sandberg. Wonder Woman 1984 is written by Jenkins, former DC Entertainment chief creative officer Geoff Johns, and David Callaham.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for release on November 1, 2019.