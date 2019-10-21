Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Teases Trailer Release Date With Epic New Promo Image

The future of the DC Films universe has some pretty exciting projects coming up, including the highly-anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Fans have known for months that the film’s marketing campaign would officially begin this December, and a new tweet from franchise star Gal Gadot seems to hint at what that will entail. On Monday, Gadot took to Twitter to tease that WW84 will be appearing at Brazil’s CCXP film convention in December, and that she’s “so excited to see you all”. The tweet was accompanied by an ’80s-styled tourism poster for Sao Paulo Brazil, with Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman sporting an awesome pair of sunglasses.

Oi Brasil! #WW84 is coming to Brazil #CCXP in December and I’m so excited to see you all! #DayOfWonder pic.twitter.com/PdmWvlYAMK — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 21, 2019

The official account for CCXP later confirmed the news, revealing that the film’s presentation – and, potentially, the release of the film’s first trailer – will take place on December 8th.

@GalGadot entra na minha casa e… eita, empolguei. Eu quis dizer: dia 8 de dezembro vai ter painel da Warner com a maravilhosa Gal Gadot falando sobre “Mulher-Maravilha 1984” e apresentando o primeiro trailer mundial do filme. Corra e garanta seu ingresso: https://t.co/7sIYPpVVrw pic.twitter.com/4duFPbcUcL — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) October 21, 2019

Outside of a few on-set photos and a beautifully-vibrant teaser poster, this marks the latest piece of WW84‘s marketing campaign. The film, which will follow Diana on an epic adventure in the 1980s, was initially set to be released in November of this year, before being moved to next summer.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

The cast of WW84 also includes Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) portraying Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) playing a currently-unknown role.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.