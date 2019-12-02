Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Totally Coming Sunday, Gal Gadot Teases

The first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 is totally coming on Sunday. If it’s not, then this new tease from its star Gal Gadot is absolutely mind boggling and confusing. Gadot is seen in a new video teasing something “very exciting” which will arrive on Sunday and also encourages fans to submit their best “Power Pose” photos. The Power Pose, of course, has become a trademark of the Wonder Woman character after she learned to use her abilities and would cross her arms to send a strong blast of energy at her enemies. The bottom line here is that we will see Gadot in action as Wonder Woman again soon.

“I’m here to let you all know that something very exciting is coming your way, this Sunday, December 8,” Gadot said. “You can get in on the action before anyone else by commenting below with a photo of your fiercest Wonder Woman pose. Then tune in right here to watch it all unfold.” Sunday, Warner Brothers will have a presentation of DC Comics films at CCXP in Brazil. Historically, the studio releases its trailers from San Diego Comic-Con online at the same time as their playing in Hall H. CCXP might follow that lead.

We’ve already seen a glimpse of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman’s new armor thanks to another product release, so fans should expect to see a lot more in the coming weeks. If you’re one who prefers to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to start setting up your social media filters.

Actor Chris Pine is set to return as Steve Trevor, though that will likely come as a surprise for many fans considering the character’s demise at the end of the first movie. But Pine himself addressed the surprising circumstances surrounding Trevor’s return during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine explained. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.’ And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2020.