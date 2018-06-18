‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Rumor Sheds Light on Pedro Pascal’s Character

As new details begin to pour out regarding Patty Jenkins’ sequel to the DC Films hit Wonder Woman, there’s still a major secret surrounding one of the main characters.

Well, there’s two if you count the return of Steve Trevor, but for now we’re going to focus on actor Pedro Pascal and his mysterious role. Now we’re hearing some new details that could put him as part of the same pantheon as Wonder Woman’s father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking about rumors for Wonder Woman 1984, insider DanielRPK posited the possibility that Pascal is playing a god in hiding, much like how Ares operated in secret in the first film.

“I hear Pedro Pascal’s character is a God in disguise,” tweeted DanielRPK. When someone suggested Pascal could be pretending to be Steve Trevor, he added, “Nope. That’s the real Steve Trevor.”

Pascal’s character could be the villain, and since Wonder Woman only learned of her heritage at the end of the last film, his role could be tied to her further exploring where she truly came from.

Perhaps the character is Zeus, Wonder Woman’s father, as revealed by Ares in the epic climax in the previous movie. There are also many other members of the Greek pantheon, and Pascal could be playing someone like Hades.

Fans have theorized he could be playing Dr. Fate, who channels the powers of the god Nabu.

If Pascal is playing a villain, he won’t be the only foe that goes up against the Amazon warrior in the new film.

Kriten Wiig also joins the cast of Wonder Woman 1984, and Patty Jenkins immediately confirmed her as playing Cheetah, one of the character’s greatest enemies. It seems like they’ll be borrowing from the newer DC Comics canon in the film, adapting the story of Barbara Minerva.

In the Rebirth storyline, Minerva was close friends with Diana and idolized Wonder Woman. But her curiosity as an archeologist got the best of her as she became cursed but the god Urzkartaga, transforming her into the villain Cheetah.

We’ve learned a lot about the new movie this last week as cameras began rolling with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine returning. Hopefully we learn more about Wonder Woman 1984 and its many mysteries as we get closer to the film’s release date next year.

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres November 1, 2019.

Are you excited to find out who Pedro Pascal is playing in the new film? Let us know in the comments!