Wonder Woman #750 Details Announced By DC Comics

DC’s iconic Amazon is getting a fitting tribute for her big anniversary in Wonder Woman #750, and it features some of DC’s brightest names. DC has revealed more details for Wonder Woman #750, which will boast 96 pages celebrating one of the worlds’s most recognizable superheroes, and that celebration will include fan-favorite Wonder Woman writers like Greg Rucka and Gail Simone, aas well as names like Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, Jeff Loveness, and current series writer Steve Orlando. Joining them will be new Wonder Woman storytellers like Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity), Shannon and Dean Hale (Diana: Princess of the Amazons), and Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass), who have been making waves in DC’s Black Label and Young Adult lines.

Wonder Woman #750 will also include a host of amazing artists, including a cover by Catwoman’s Joelle Jones as well as interior art from Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, Nicola Scott, Elena Casagrade, Gabriel Picolo, and more. You can check out Joele Jones’ stellar cover for the issue below.

Jones’ cover won’t be the only one available for Wonder Woman fans, however, as DC is releasing a set of variant covers depicting Wonder Woman in different eras, running from the 1940s to now, and you can check out the stellar lineup of artists bringing these covers to life below.

1940s variant cover by Joshua Middleton

1950s variant cover by Jenny Frison

1960s variant cover by J. Scott Campbell

1970s variant cover by Olivier Coipel

1980s variant cover by George Pérez

1990s variant cover by Brian Bolland

2000s variant cover by Adam Hughes

2010s variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

DC fans can get their hands on Wonder Woman #750 on January 22, 2020, for $9.99.

