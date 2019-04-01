‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Can’t Wait to See Zachary Levi’s ‘Shazam!’

Shazam! is finally hitting theaters next week, and DC Extended Universe fans are not the only people excited about the upcoming flick. Earlier this week, Zachary Levi, the actor playing the leading role in the new movie, posted a countdown on his Instagram page. In addition to the many fans who comments on the post, Gal Gadot, the actress best known for playing Wonder Woman, also expressed excitement for the film.

Reddit user, u/vividinferno, shared a screenshot of the exchange to the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, “a fan community dedicated to news and discussion pertaining to these new DC films, past DC films, animated DC films, and film adaptations of Vertigo Comics.”

“1 week. 7 days. 168 hours. 10,080 minutes. 604,800 seconds,” Levi wrote. “But who’s counting?”

“Cannot wait!!!!,” Gadot replied with three fire emojis.

“Me neitherrrrrrr!!! Hope you and yours have so much fun watching it,” Levi said back.

You can see the actual Instagram post here.

Many fans were quick to comment on the Reddit post, which was captioned, “It’s so heartwarming to see DCEU actors supporting each other. Hopefully, we’ll get a great JL movie down the line.”

“That is sweet. I still think we should have gotten a Wonder Woman cameo in Shazam!,” u/OccasionallyHere2 wrote.

“I can already imagine Billy and Shazam freaking out over Wonder Woman,” u/Ghaleon1 added.

“So wholesome and warm and fuzzy,” u/Zachy1993 replied.

Currently, hopes are high for Shazam!, which is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The film sits with an impressive 93% rating after 81 critics around the world contributed their reviews. Now it’s a matter of how the general public will react upon its worldwide release.

Comicbook.com‘s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying Shazam! is unlike most of the superhero films that have been released in recent years.

Would you like to see a Shazam and Wonder Woman team up? Tell us in the comments!

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

