Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Zoe Kravitz on Catwoman Role

News of Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film has been rolling in this week. It was recently announced that Robert Pattinson’s Batman will officially be joined by Zoë Kravitz’ Catwoman and Paul Dano’s Riddler with the role of Penguin still up for grabs. Many people have been congratulating the new cast members on social media ever since the news broke, including some important stars in the DC Extended Universe. One big name within the franchise to send some love to Kravitz is Gal Gadot, the actor best known for playing Wonder Woman. The Israeli star took to Instagram to give Kravitz a shout-out and welcome her to the DC team.

“Cat woman is back! Congrats @zoeisabellakravitz … Meow girl! 😻,” Gadot wrote.

“🐱 ♥️🐱 thank you beauty!,” Kravitz replied.

Interestingly, Gadot’s original caption for the post read, “Welcome to the family.” Many are speculating that she changed the caption because The Batman might not be considered part of the same universe as Gadot’s films. In fact, it’s already been confirmed that the upcoming film will have nothing to do with Ben Affleck’s Batman. You can see Gadot’s original post in a screenshot that was shared to the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit below:

Gadot isn’t the only important person to welcome Kravitz to the role of Catwoman. Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway, who have all previously played the part of Catwoman, have all taken to social media to congratulate her and offer up some advice. (Click the respective actors’ names to read their posts to Kravitz.)

An official start date for production on The Batman has yet to be announced by Reeves or Warner Bros. but there are reports that it could begin as early as late 2019. As of now, The Batman is set to arrive in theaters in 2021. Reeves will write and direct the film and Dylan Clark will produce.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021. Other DC films include Joker, which is now playing in theaters everywhere, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.