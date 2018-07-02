‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Responds to Winning Saturn Award

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says it’s an “honor” to be awarded the trophy for Best Actress at the 44th annual Saturn Awards.

Wow! Thank you so much!! What an honor and in such an amazing category of women!! Wish I could have been there with you! #grateful 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/8vCTpgzCZC — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) July 1, 2018

“Wow! Thank you so much!! What an honor and in such an amazing category of women,” Gadot wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Wish I could have been there with you! #grateful.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gadot beat out Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther), Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast), Rosamund Pike (Rosalie Quaid, Hostiles), Frances McDormand (Mildred Hayes, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Sally Hawkins (Elisa Esposito, The Shape of Water).

Best Actress was the lone trophy snagged by Wonder Woman, with the Warner Bros.-produced DC Comics adaptation nominated in six categories, including Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release, losing to Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Patty Jenkins was nominated for Best Director alongside Ryan Coogler, who took home the trophy for Black Panther. Both directors received widespread acclaim for their groundbreaking entries into their respective superhero universes and represented the only comic book movies in the category.

Allan Heinberg, Zack Snyder, and Jason Fuchs received a Best Writing nomination for Wonder Woman — losing out to The Last Jedi screenwriter Rian Johnson — with Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole also up for the award for Black Panther and Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green also competing for the award for Logan.

Gadot’s co-star Chris Pine, who played brave pilot Steve Trevor, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, in a category that saw competition from Michael Keaton (Vulture, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Michael Rooker (Yondu, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger, Black Panther) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X, Logan), who ultimately won the award.

Wonder Woman‘s final nomination came for costume designer Lindy Hemming, with Best Costume Design being awarded to Jacqueline Durran on behalf of lavish live-action Disney musical Beauty and the Beast.

Gadot has accepted multiple awards for her breakout role of Diana Prince-slash-Wonder Woman, including the #SeeHer Award, Choice Action Movie Actress at the Teen Choice Awards, and the NBR Spotlight Award, which she shared with director Jenkins.

The star made her debut as the centuries-old Amazonian warrior in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before headlining Wonder Woman and returning in Justice League.

Gadot is now shooting Wonder Woman 1984, reuniting her with Jenkins and Pine. Kristen Wiig has joined the franchise as Barbara Ann Minerva, aka longtime Wonder Woman foe Cheetah, as Pedro Pascal has joined in a role that has yet to be revealed. The sequel opens November 1, 2019.