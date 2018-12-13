‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Voices Her Support For Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’

Aquaman will soon be out in theaters, and Jason Momoa‘s Justice League teammate Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) could not be more thrilled for him.

Gadot knows a thing or two about this whole solo movie thing, and as Aquaman premieres and is set to storm theaters she took to social media to show her support for Momoa, recalling a time when both of them couldn’t even imagine what they would become.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I remember filming BvS and Jason had just gotten casted as Aquaman. He came in for a makeup test in Michigan and we were sitting in a room, just talking about what the future would bring, how crazy that little ol us were casted as these iconic characters. 😱 Little did we know years later what our characters would become… I’m so so happy and proud of you Jason! My water sister Amber. And Nicole mother of all Seven Seas. And James, so happy for you man👏! ! Can’t wait to watch it!”

Gadot’s Wonder Woman stands as one of the shining beacons in the DC movie universe, and she will return once more to the role of Wonder Woman when she reteams with Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine for Wonder Woman 1984. The film will take things to the 1980s, and is one of the most anticipated films in DC’s roster at the moment.

Both heroes teamed up in Justice League, but it remains to be seen if they will end up in a sequel to that film. If it does happen, it might be a while before we see it.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.