‘Wonder Woman’: The Internet Reacts To Kristen Wiig As Cheetah

The internet is still trying to process Kristen Wiig being cast as The Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel, but that doesn’t mean the reactions are any less entertaining.

Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins took to social media to announce that Wiig, who had been rumored to be in talks for the role, was officially cast as the well-known villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”

Wiig is primarily known for her comedic roles and performances in Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, Despicable Me 2 & 3, MacGruber, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, but she’s also turned out more diverse performances in projects like The Skeleton Twins, The Martian, and Mother!.

Wiig is an interesting choice to play the villain, but then again previous castings similar to this worked out quite well, and it should provide her a chance to show off some different skill sets.

As for the Wonder Woman sequel, it will once again have Jenkins and star Gal Gadot on board, but it will still be a much different film from the original.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” Jenkins told ET. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

Hit the next slide to see how the internet reacted to the big news!

@twittsfromKC

There are some who aren’t happy at all with the casting, and would rather have a different actress in the role.

Not happy that #KristenWiig will play villain Cheetah in #WonderWoman sequel ?? Couldn’t they find a real actress? Booooo….! #DCEU — KC A (@twittsfromKC) March 9, 2018

“Not happy that #KristenWiig will play villain Cheetah in #WonderWoman sequel ?? Couldn’t they find a real actress? Booooo….! #DCEU”

@MICAHMANN

Others couldn’t be happier about the casting, and it’s quite fitting that they used a Wonder Woman GIF to celebrate it.

“YES!!!!!! @PattyJenks @GalGadot Perfection! #WonderWoman2 #KristenWiig ❤️”

@WonderVaughn

From this photo, it looks like Wiig will fit in just fine with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Who knew all denim outfits were so popular in the DCEU?

“WELCOME TO THE DC FILMVERSE

#KristenWiig #Cheetah #wonderwoman @PattyJenks @GalGadot CAN’T WAIT!!!!”

@papadoc5656

Some fans look at Wiig as an unlikely choice, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be great in the role, as evidenced by other unlikely choices in the past.

I remember questioning @Krystenritter as @JessicaJones & DAMN was I wrong, so no way in Hell will I question @PattyJenks choice of #KristenWiig in @WonderWomanFilm 2!!! #WomanPower — Dave Johnson (@papadoc5656) March 9, 2018

“I remember questioning @Krystenritter as @JessicaJones & DAMN was I wrong, so no way in Hell will I question @PattyJenks choice of #KristenWiig in @WonderWomanFilm 2!!! #WomanPower”

@Ricco4prez

There are plenty of fans not worried in the slightest about Wiig in the role and think fans are in for something special.

I haaattteee y’all! Lmao

I’m actually not worried about this because I think #KristenWiig is a great character actor. I think we’re in for something pretty great. https://t.co/LjLiY457Gw — Ricco (@Ricco4prez_) March 9, 2018

“I haaattteee y’all! Lmao

I’m actually not worried about this because I think #KristenWiig is a great character actor. I think we’re in for something pretty great.”

@thehoussamv

Sometimes a picture speaks louder than words, and in this case, well…just look at the GIF and try not to laugh.

#KristenWiig cast as #Cheetah In #wonderwoman 2 #GalGadot #PattyJenkins #dccomics

@TheBenBegley

When it comes down to it, many just simply have trust in Patty Jenkins’ vision for the franchise, and if she wants Wiig, there’s probably a reason why.

My sentiments exactly. #PattyJenkins knows what she’s doing, #GalGadot is perfect as #WonderWoman and I have a feeling #KristenWiig is going to bring something unexpected to #Cheetah. Can’t wait for #WonderWoman2 !!! DCEU back on track! https://t.co/CZVoMP7oLz — Ben Begley (@TheBenBegley) March 9, 2018

“My sentiments exactly. #PattyJenkins knows what she’s doing, #GalGadot is perfect as #WonderWoman and I have a feeling #KristenWiig is going to bring something unexpected to #Cheetah. Can’t wait for #WonderWoman2 !!! DCEU back on track!”

@WonderVaughn

Others are already trying to figure out what type of feel Wiig will go for in her version of Cheetah.

MY #cheetah would be an amalgam of Barbara & Priscilla. A wealthy socialite who has a penchant for collecting one of a kind artifacts. Her mission: destroy WW by discrediting her and coveting her most prized possession…the lasso of truth. @PattyJenks #kristenwiig @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/AAIpgvaNHX — Vaughn Mounsey (@WonderVaughn) March 9, 2018

“MY #cheetah would be an amalgam of Barbara & Priscilla. A wealthy socialite who has a penchant for collecting one of a kind artifacts. Her mission: destroy WW by discrediting her and coveting her most prized possession…the lasso of truth. @PattyJenks #kristenwiig @GalGadot”

@ReeceyBoy4Real

Other fans are finding it hard to see the actress in a more serious role.

I wasn’t able to take Kristen Wiig seriously in “dramatic” roles in #TheMartian #Mother and #Downsizing so how am I meant to take her seriously voicing/dressed as a #Cheetah in #WonderWoman2 ??? #KristenWiig — Reece Steel (@ReeceyBoy4Real) March 9, 2018

I wasn’t able to take Kristen Wiig seriously in “dramatic” roles in #TheMartian #Mother and #Downsizing so how am I meant to take her seriously voicing/dressed as a #Cheetah in #WonderWoman2 ??? #KristenWiig

@LeBronJovi

It turns out some have already found her first appearance in character, but, well…it is probably not the version fans will see on film.

“First look at #KristenWiig as #CHEETAH. @ComicBookNOW”