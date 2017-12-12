‘Wonder Woman’ Fans Are Upset About the Film’s Golden Globes Snub

The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced today, and many were surprised to find that Wonder Woman didn’t make the list.

The wildly successful DC Extended Universe film premiered earlier this summer, garnering a legion of new fans and a love for star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. Now that awards season is heating up, some expected that Wonder Woman would earn some sort of nod at the Globes. But unfortunately, that did not happen, making the film one of the ceremony’s biggest “snubs”.

People have been pretty vocal about the film’s omission on Twitter, and also about Jenkins (and other female directors) being shut out off the Best Director category. Check out a round-up of those responses below.

For those who are bummed about Wonder Woman being shut out of the Golden Globes, don’t worry. The film’s prolific awards season campaign is still underway, and there’s comic book precedent for it to get some sort of nomination. (Wonder Woman’s other DCEU venture from this year, Justice League, could end up getting a nom as well.)

And either way, whether or not Wonder Woman scores a particular awards nomination doesn’t lessen the film’s impact, something that Jenkins hammered home earlier this year.

“When you’re making a movie it’s completely all consuming; there are many things you don’t have time to think about.” Jenkins explained. “I certainly wasn’t thinking about the Oscars. It’s just not something you consider when you make these kinds of movies. I did the best that I could, but you kind of assume you’re not going to be considered for that kind of thing.”

