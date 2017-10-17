‘Wonder Woman’ Director Responds To Steve Trevor Fan Theory

If you were hoping to see Steve Trevor return in Wonder Woman 2, Patty Jenkins has some bad news.

Jenkins and Etta Candy actress Lucy Davis responded to a hearty helping of fan theories from Wonder Woman, and first on the list was Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

One fan theorized that Trevor could be alive, thanks to accidentally bathing in special water. After Diana rescues him from the sea, Trevor is seen bathing in one of the many pools on Themyscira. The fan says that these pools were magical in nature, and that is what will help resurrect him.

Not a bad theory right? Unfortunately, Jenkins quashed it by saying “I’ve got bad news for everybody.” While she didn’t outright say Trevor is dead or can’t come back, her reaction indicates that’s probably not going to happen anytime soon (via Elle).

So that’s a downer, but before you get too depressed they did address a few more theories.

The first theory has to do with Steve’s final words. Diana’s ears are ringing and she can’t fully make out what Trevor is saying to her, but later during her confrontation with Ares, his words are cleared up. Trevor says “It has to be me. It has to be me. I can save today. You can save the world. I wish we had more time. I love you.”

The theory stated that only the audience can hear those words, as Diana still can’t put those together. Jenkins explained why Dian could indeed make that out later.

When you’re in shock, you’re in a car accident, and I’ve actually had this happen to me when someone starts saying a bunch of stuff to you and you’re like “what-what”, and then later you realize what that person was trying to say to you. That’s very much how that scene was. Later she puts back together what he was saying, and realizes the meaning of it, so she does hear him say it.”

While that turned out to be wrong, another theory was right on the money. A fan theorized that the power of that shockwave she unleashes on Themyscira is actually in Diana, not her bracers. Jenkins confirmed this was correct.

“Correct. She’s wearing bracers like everybody is. It is Diana who is the god, internally hitting a state of mind that makes her capable to send out that shockwave through those bracelets, not the bracelets themselves.”

You can watch the entire video in the clip above.

Wonder Woman is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital storefronts.