DC Fan Art Imagines Scarlett Johansson As Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been one of comics’ leading heroines for decades, and her arrival on the big screen only cemented her all-star status. Gal Gadot has become nearly inseparable from Diana thanks to her much-loved performance, but some have wondered who else could have done the job.

Now, one fan-poster has imagined a world where another superhero starlet put on Wonder Woman’s tiara but fans aren’t sure how to feel about it.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as BossLogic shared their switch-around with fans. As you can see below, the fan-poster puts Johansson behind Wonder Woman’s sword, and the look was inspired by The CW’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover.

As the series prepares to tackle an Elsewords arc, this universe-bending poster lets Johansson embrace her inner Amazon. The piece sees the actress rocking long red hair similar to Black Widow, but her outfit couldn’t be more different. Armed with a sword and ornate shield, Wonder Woman isn’t one to don a tight SHIELD bodysuit, but Johansson does pull off both looks regardless.

Of course, fans have been quick to react to the poster, and the feedback has been split. While the piece itself looks flawless, netizens have grown attached to Gadot and her take on Wonder Woman. It may be fun to imagine ‘what if’ when it comes to casting, but fans are more than happy leaving the role to Gadot.

These days, the actress is busy with Wonder Woman as Gadot has been filming its sequel. Production on Wonder Woman 1984 has been on-going for a couple months, leaving Gadot with plenty to do. As for Johansson, her year got off to a busy start with the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Her role as Black Widow will only expand once Avengers 4 releases next May, but who knows? Maybe the actress will find some time to cosplay as Wonder Woman before her next blockbuster drops?

Oh, and if you’re curious as to how Gal Gadot might look as the Black Widow, don’t worry; BossLogic has you covered. The artist posted a fan-poster for that switch-around earlier in the week, and you can peep it here.

