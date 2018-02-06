‘Wonder Woman’ Wins AARP’s Readers’ Choice Award

Wonder Woman might not have received a nod from the Oscars, but AARP readers definitely gave the film its due.

AARP is holding its 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, and among the movies being honored is Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The ceremony will be aired on PBS later this month, and it is there that Wonder Woman will be honored with the Reader’s Choice award.

It’s in some good company too, as other winnners include Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Best Movie), Annette Bening (Best Actress/ Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool), Gary Oldman (Best Actor/ Darkest Hour), Helen Mirren (Career Achievement), Guillermo del Toro (Best Director/ The Shape of Water), The Florida Project (Best Intergenerational Movie), Laurie Metcalf (Best Supporting Actress/ Lady Bird), Richard Jenkins (Best Supporting Actor/ The Shape of Water), Aaron Sorkin (Best Screenwriter/ Molly’s Game), Get Out (Best Ensemble), The Greatest Showman (Best Grownup Love Story), Dunkirk (Best Time Capsule), and I Am Not Your Negro (Best Documentary).

Wonder Woman was a hit amongst critics as well as general audiences, bringing in over $412 million domestically over its 23-week run. The film added another $409 million internationally to bring its worldwide total to over $821 million. While WB’s next release Justice League didn’t meet the same warm reception, hopes are high that the Wonder Woman sequel will build upon the original’s success.

Wonder Woman holds an 84.33 on ComicBook.com’s Composite Rankings, placing it in the #8 all-time spot. It also holds a 4.18 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rankings, which places it in the #6 all-time spot. You can submit your score here.

As for the sequel, Wonder Woman 2 currently holds a 3.68 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s Anticipation Rankings, placing it in the #16 spot. You can submit your score for the sequel here.

Wonder Woman is currently on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD now. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.

