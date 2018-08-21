WWE’s Cedric Alexander Rocks ‘Black Lightning’ Ring Gear for Summerslam

One of the biggest wrestling pay-per-view events of the year, WWE’s SummerSlam, was tonight and the wrestlers pulled out all the stops with their outfits for the occasion. For Cedric Alexander, that means rocking gear with some Black Lightning vibes.

Alexander took the ring tonight in the Cruiserweight Title Kickoff match against Drew Gulak wearing an outfit with blue, black, and gold accents that reminded many DC fans of the hero Black Lightning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costume isn’t an exact match to Black Lightning‘s, the gold-trimmed black section of Alexander’s look is very reminiscent of the lightning bolt on the hero’s chest, especially in the costume actor Cress Williams wears in his role as the titular hero on The CW’s Black Lightning. With Alexander defending his title in the fight, maybe he’s hoping he can channel some of Black Lightning’s power to hold onto the belt.

Alexander wasn’t the only one who took the ring tonight with a comics-inspired costume, though. Seth Rollins, who went up against Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship, took the ring in gear inspired by Avengers: Infinity War antagonist Thanos, complete with an Infinity Gauntlet in place of Rollins’ right boot a fitting choice for the powerful object as Rollins’ kicks and finishing curb stomp are all based around his right leg.

For those wondering where they can catch both Alexander and Rollins in their comics-inspired gear, you can check out the full match card for the SummerSlam 2018 pay-per-view below.

Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega vs. Rusev and Lana

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival

Dolph Ziggler (c) w/Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins w/Dean Ambrose

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Owens wins Money in the Bank contract if Strowman loses in any way)

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

What do you think about Alexander’s Black Lightning inspired gear? Let us know in comments below!