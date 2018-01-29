WWE’s Sasha Banks Channels Wonder Woman for Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks brought her superhero game to the WWE’s first-ever women’s Royal Rumble tonight.

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion made her way to the ring as the Royal Rumble’s number one entrant in the match dressed in as the fiercest DC Comics superheroine of them all: Wonder Woman. Banks’ costume brought the spirit of the Amazonian warrior to the ring complete with red knee-high boots, star-spangled blue shorts, and a red top with gold trim that evoked Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth.

Banks’ Wonder Woman costume no doubt was meant to be a show of strength and power for the Royal Rumble. As the first time the women of the WWE will participate in a Royal Rumble match, the competition will be fierce. Banks will be competing with as many as 30 other entrants, including the never-defeated Asuka, but her Wonder Woman nod isn’t just a sign of power, it’s a fitting choice in keeping with the DC Comics heroine’s historic recent track record. Wonder Woman has broken a lot of records and created a lot of firsts in the past year, with Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movie breaking the record for the largest domestic opening for a female director and the biggest opening for a female-led comic book film, making Banks’ outfit even more inspiring of a win.

Of course, Banks has more than just a powerful Wonder Woman costume to help her in the Royal Rumble. The wrestling star recently told TalkSPORT that she’s not only the greatest female wrestler on WWE’s current roster, but of all time as well.

“… that rivalry with Bayley is something I’d love to pick right back up because she actually has my number, which pisses me off because in my heart I know I’m the greatest women’s wrestler ever,” Banks said. “It’s about showing her and the world that I’m the best and it would be great to pick up that rivalry again with her. I’m in no rush; I plan to be with WWE for a very long time so we can tell that story anytime. Sasha Banks is all about being me and it’s not arrogance it’s confidence, I am the very best at what I do.”