‘Y: The Last Man’ Pilot Ordered By FX

After years of starts, stops, and delays, FX is officially moving forward with a pilot for a Y: The Last Man TV series. Michael Green will serve as co-showrunner alongside Aida Mashaka Croal while Melina Matsoukas directs the pilot. Green has also written the series.

From writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, the story follows Yorick Brown and his pet monkey after all mammals with a Y chromosome die off, depicting how the remaining women on the planet adjust to the sudden change. The series ran for 60 issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most lauded superhero series on TV, Legion, is currently airing on FX, confirming the bold directions the network is willing to take with comic book-inspired shows.

Earlier this year, reports began to circulate regarding the show finally moving forward after years being in development for years.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association press event. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

Writer Vaughan has endorsed Green’s involvement, praising his script for the series previously.

“Wow, can that guy write,” Vaughan told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to find someone who loved the source material, but didn’t feel so indebted to it that they would be afraid to change it.”

The series covered a wide range of challenging issues, from politics to religion to gender, making the series feel even more relevant in our current cultural climate.

“When he first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

With Vaughan having written each issue in the series, many fans were hopeful he’d be involved in writing the project, but he has no interest in converting his own work into a different medium. Instead, Vaughan will serve as a producer on the series.

“It used to be that I’d think: ‘I want to do all of these adaptations myself! I worked in film and television. I know how to do this sh-t! Just give me the ball, coach. I’ll go out there and do it!’” Vaughan shared. “I read recently a quote from the novelist Richard Price when he was being asked why he doesn’t adapt his own work anymore. He said something along the lines of: ‘Adapting your own work is like giving yourself a root canal, just because you happen to be a dentist. You would be well-advised to let others handle that.’”

He added, “I’m very grateful to have other people doing this dental work, and as you say, I get to just largely enjoy it as a fan.”

Stay tuned for details on the development of Y: The Last Man.

Are you excited about this project finally moving forward? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Deadline]