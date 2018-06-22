Jodie Foster Reportedly up for Role in ‘Y: The Last Man’

Fans have waited patiently to see Y: The Last Man enter the world of live-action, and now there’s a chance that one iconic actress could help make that happen.

According to That Hashtag Show, Jodie Foster is in negotiations to play a role in FX‘s Y: The Last Man television series. If Foster signs on for the role, she will reportedly play Jennifer Brown, the mother of main character Yorick “Y” Brown.

For the uninitiated, Y: The Last Man is based on the Vertigo Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. The series follows Yorick and his monkey, Ampersand, who are sent on a journey after a plague wipes out the rest of the world’s male chromosomes. Jennifer plays a unique role in this post-apocalyptic landscape, as she is a member of the U.S. Congress who wants to protect her son.

Foster has accumulated a pretty awesome filmography over the years, winning two Oscars for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, and most recently being seen in Hotel Artemis. It would pretty interesting if Foster ended up joining the series, namely because of the less-than-positive comments she’s made about a certain breed of comic book adaptations in the past.

It’s been a long period of time since Y: The Last Man was first optioned to live-action, with a film version in the works from 2007 to 2014. FX then began developing the project in 2015, with American Gods and Logan alum Michael Green tapped to write the script. A pilot was officially ordered in April of this year, and FX is optimistic about the series making it to the small screen.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf said back in January of this year. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

No other casting for the Y: The Last Man series has currently been announced, although Elijah Wood has expressed an interest in playing the series’ titular role.

Would you like to see Jodie Foster play a role in Y: The Last Man? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Y: The Last Man does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.