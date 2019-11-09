Young Justice Debuts Tim Drake’s New Codename and Costume

Each of the Robins has gone through their own self-discovery journey over the years, and while all of them started out as Batman’s sidekick at one point or another, they’ve continued to change and adapt. As a result, they’ve each changed their names, moved to different cities, and adopted new costumes, and the latest to do so is Tim Drake. Originally Robin, Drake would change up his name and look to become Red Robin, but then eventually went back to just Robin. Now in Young Justice, he’s adopted a new codename and costume once more, this time going for something simpler, and you can check out the full debut in this week’s issue of Young Justice below.

As you can see in the image below, Tim Drake debuts his new red, black, and gold costume, which is a more muted red that is more similar to an actual Robin. That costume was seen in a preview of this week’s issue previously, but now we get to see it in all its glory, and you know what, it’s not too shabby.

We also learn what his new codename will be, and instead of Robin or Red Robin, Tim decides to go with Drake, though as you can see it has the Robin font applied to it.

Young Justice #10 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by John Timms and Nick Derington with colors by Gabe Eltaeb and Dave Stewart and inks by Timms and Derington, and you can find the official description below.

“Welcome, Naomi! Wonder Comics’ brightest shining star comes to Young Justice! She’s ready to join this team of young heroes who have seen it all-and you’ll want to be here to watch the sparks fly for the very first time. All this, plus the true story of Jinny Hex.”

Young Justice #10 is in comic stores now.

