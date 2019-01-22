‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Reveals Conflict Between Batman and Wonder Woman

The latest episode of Young Justice: Outsiders revealed key information about the hero’s plans to combat the evil cabal of villains known as the Light.

But the animated DC Universe series is not without conflict, as those plans have put two of the founding members of the Justice League at odds in their approach.

Warning: Spoilers for Young Justice: Outsiders below.

In the episode “Triptych,” viewers finally learn who the titular Outsiders actually are and what they’re attempting to accomplish.

Nightwing had quit his duties as the leader of the Team two years prior, and is now operating with Oracle and coordinating his own team of superheroes in an attempt to dismantle meta-human trafficking rings across the globe. During the first episode of the series, Batman and his allies resigned from the Justice League and the Team, unwilling to deal with the sanctions Lex Luthor has imposed on superheroes as the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

But this episode reveals that Batman, Robin, Nightwing, Oracle, Miss Martian, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman have all been aware of the plans, choosing to coordinate their six different superhero teams independent of each other — and the heroes themselves unaware of the larger plan — in an attempt to stop the Light in their mysterious goals.

But this plan doesn’t sit well with one senior superhero, as Wonder Woman (who is away in space helping the Justice League regain their reputation after the attacks on Rimbor) takes umbrage with all of the secrecy as well as the legality of their mission. When Batman says the cloak-and-dagger antics are necessary so the individual heroes can maintain their plausible deniability, Diana of Themyscira is surprised that Bruce Wayne expects her to be dishonest should their dealings come to the public eye.

Batman expects Wonder Woman to utilize her diplomatic immunity to prevent her from taking the stand in a court, but that’s beside her point. She questions the validity of their actions, wondering if their tactics make them worse than the Light.

And considering what we’ve learned about Vandal Savage’s past and his deal with Darkseid, that’s not out of the realm of possibility.

We should learn more about how the heroes plan to move forward next week, when the mid-season finale of Young Justice: Outsiders hits DC Universe on January 25th.