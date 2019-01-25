Did ‘Young Justice’ Just Introduce Batman’s SPOILER?

Through the use of time-jumps and references to classic DC Comics storylines, Young Justice has set up a lot of major events in their own timeline with some well-placed winks and nods. Now the latest episode of Young Justice: Outsiders just hinted at a major character debut that will have huge impact on Batman‘s future, and it’s something comic fans should get excited for.

Warning: Spoilers for Young Justice: Outsiders below.

In the episode “Rescue Ops,” now streaming on DC Universe, the budding team of Outsiders arrive at Infinity Island, the base of operations for Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Shadows, in hopes of finding Prince Brion’s sister Tara, who has been missing.

Their search leads them there after someone was assassinated by a giant boulder being dropped on their head, hinting that Brion’s sister’s metagene has been activated and that she’s being brainwashed. This is a major reference to her DC Comics identity of Terra, the former turncoat Teen Titan.

But that’s not the major revelation that will rock the Batman family; that comes at the episode’s end.

After Ra’s al Ghul informs the team that Tara is not on the island, and that he’s no longer in the Light or leading the League of Shadows, he forces the heroes to leave the island. Shortly after, Talia al Ghul steps out of the shadows… and she’s holding a baby.

So, it looks like Young Justice just revealed the birth of Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia who eventually becomes Robin.

In the comics, Talia used Bruce Wayne’s DNA after a desert tryst, taking place in the storyline “Son of the Demon,” and uses an artificial womb and genetic editing to create the perfect warrior to lead the League of Shadows and possibly succeed Batman in the future.

She finally reveals Damian’s existence when the boy is an unruly teenager in the storyline “Batman and Son,” leaving him in Bruce’s care in hopes of disrupting his life as Batman. But Bruce inspires his son, who renounces his ties to his mother’s group of assassins and decides to train to become a hero, eventually adopting the mantle of Robin.

Of course, given that the baby is just that — a baby — we likely won’t see Damian don a superhero costume anytime soon. But given the nature of time jumps in the series, perhaps it’s something we can expect in Season Four should it get renewed for more episodes.

The reveal of Damian is only one of the major revelations that’s set to rock the Batman family in the future, as the latest episode also teased that one of his former sidekicks might still be alive…

New episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders premiere every Friday on DC Universe.