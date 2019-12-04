Zack Snyder Confirms Justice League Snyder Cut Exists

The back and forth over whether the Snyder Cut of Justice League exists has been quite the rollercoaster ride, one that got even more momentum when director Zack Snyder himself revealed that he did lay out a full movie before exiting the project. That said, it wasn’t a completed film version of it in the least, but it was all shot. That said, the debate over whether the cut is real continues to go on in some form or another, and it recently came up again after Superman star Henry Cavill said he had never seen that cut of the film. Snyder took to Vero and decided to bring that debate to a resolution with a new photo.

The photo has the caption “IS IT REAL? DOES IT EXIST? OF COURSE IT DOES”, which is typed out over an image of containers marked with labels that read Z.S. and JL, followed by Director’s Cut. There are several of them, and they seem to be in his possession, though this could also be a photo taken from when he was shooting Justice League, so perhaps they are int eh studio’s hands.

Either way, Snyder is making it clear that the Snyder Cut is very real and is somewhere just collecting dust while fans clamor to see it, so it will be interesting to see how WB responds, if at all.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Snyder Cut, it’s the full vision of Snyder’s original take on Justice League, which he did evidently shoot in its entirety before departing the project. That said, it is not complete, so scenes are definitely unfished or in very early form. If WB did release in its current form, you shouldn’t expect a finished product like Justice League, but then again many fans seem to be okay with that.

They jsut want to see Snyder’s complete vision, which as described by Snyder and others was very different from the finished product. Hist story was split into several parts and involved Darkseid and time travel, but that was changed and condensed for a different film after reshoots and a director switch, with Joss Whedon coming in to finish the movie.

