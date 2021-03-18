Zack Snyder Confirms Lois Lane Was Pregnant in Justice League, Reveals Plans for Superman's Son

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally released on HBO Max this week, and while fans are extremely satisfied with the outcome, the movie's cliffhanger has people wishing Zack Snyder would return to make the two sequels he originally planned. Snyder had some big ideas like bringing in the New Gods and killing Batman, but there are no plans for the director to continue his vision. There were many hints to future storylines in the Snyder Cut, including a baby for Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill). During the movie, a pregnancy test is seen in Lois's nightstand, and Snyder confirmed in a recent interview with Esquire that she was in fact pregnant in the film.

"She's definitely pregnant," Snyder shared. "I always wanted Barbara Gordon to come in the movies. Commissioner Gordon would be on the way out, and we'd have Barbara starting to play a bigger role. My idea was that after Batman sacrificed himself, there would be a window where there was no Batman, and I thought Barbara could fill that until the child of Superman and Lois, who has no powers, would become Batman when he was of age." He added, "That was the idea anyway. It just seemed to make sense. Then, of course, Barbara could have been his mentor, but who knows? That's all just... see now we're just wishful thinking."

While it's unlikely any of this will come to fruition on the big screen, Amy Adams did say last year that she would "totally be open" to returning to the DECU. However, she added, "I think [the studio is] moving in a different direction, from my understanding."

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.