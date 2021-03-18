Justice League 3 Plans Revealed by Zack Snyder Sound Incredible

✖

The day has finally come! Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to watch on HBO Max and DC fans are loving it. It's been a long road to the "Snyder Cut," and many are now hoping the director will return for some sequels. The new cut of the movie has a four-hour run-time and ends on a massive cliffhanger, but there are currently no plans for the director to return to make a sequel. However, Snyder has thought about the follow-ups. In fact, his original plans for Justice League 3 would have included the New Gods.

During an interview with Wonder Meg, Snyder shared his ideas. "All of the New Gods would be rolling in at some point," Snyder teased. "In the full invasion of Earth... I think you'd really have to go full pedal to the metal with the New Gods at that point. 'Cause like the third movie is a New Gods invasion movie really, in a lot of ways."

While Snyder didn't get the chance to tackle that story, Ava DuVernay will be helming a New Gods film from a script she co-wrote with Tom King. Set in a corner of the DC Universe created by Jack Kirby, The New Gods follows a group of powerful beings, half of whom are good and live on the planet of New Genesis and half of whom are evil and live under the iron fist of Darkseid on Apokolips.

"Yeah, there’s a little bit of a [tease]," Snyder previously said of New Gods in the Snyder Cut. "Let me just say this: in this movie you see DeSaad, you see Darkseid, you see one other in the throne room of Apokolips. You see one other of this sort of classic Kirby New Gods, you know what I mean? And I think the implication is that the rest of them are there, for sure."

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. The New Gods does not yet have a release date.