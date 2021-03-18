Zack Snyder's Justice League References an Obscure Green Arrow Villain

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted on HBO Max Thursday and DC fans have not only enjoyed seeing filmmaker Zack Snyder's vision for the film -- which differs greatly from the theatrical release of Justice League -- but also looking for all the Easter Eggs hidden throughout the DC film's massive four-hour runtime. While most of the Easter Eggs are easier to catch than others, there's one that might seem like nothing but is really a reference to an obscure Green Arrow villain.

Warning: spoilers for Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

In the film, Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) begins to understand the full scope of what his new "cyborg" self can do. A recording from his father tells him that pretty much anything digital, he can control which means he also has control over things like the banking system. As he explores this idea, he follows a waitress named Linda Reed who is working hard but struggling to make ends meet and, after seeing her struggle with possible eviction and a bank account with insufficient funds, he commands the system to award her $100,000 in a customer giveaway thus alleviating her struggles in what might be his first heroic act.

It's a touching moment but some DC fans may recognize that name. There is, indeed, a Linda Reed in DC Comics. First appearing in Adventure Comics #167 from 1951, Linda Reed is the Girl Archer, an archery champ from Minnesota who also happens to be the twin sister of Hollywood actress Ramona Reed. Linda ended up being used as part of a publicity stunt by Paragon Films boss Jack Swain who wanted Green Arrow to appear in his movies. When the hero declined, Swain suggested that Ramona Reed was a better archer as a stunt and then had Linda who was a skilled archer impersonate her. This got the attention of gangster Big Bill Larson who ended up using Linda's archery skills for burglaries. Green Arrow discovers that Ramona knows nothing about archery and then figured out the sister situation. Linda ended up not getting into trouble because the burglary she was involved in failed.

While there's no telling if Linda Reed would go on to have any significance had Snyder's plans for the DCEU continued, it certainly makes for a fun Easter Egg in the Snyder Cut.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.