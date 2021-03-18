Justice League: How The Snyder Cut Sets Up Wonder Woman 3

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here and while getting to see Zack Snyder's full vision for the film come to life has been exciting for fans it is also a little bittersweet as there are currently no plans in place for a Justice League sequel. However, while Snyder's time with DC may be at its end, that doesn't mean that the Snyder Cut doesn't potentially set up additional stories for the heroes. Specifically, in the case of Wonder Woman, her future was left open and may have offered a jumping-off point for Wonder Woman 3.

Warning, spoilers for Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

Near the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League, we find Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at the Temple of the Amazons, the same place where earlier in the film Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) fired the arrow of Artemis, lighting a fire that alerted Diana of the coming threat of Darkseid. Now, with the battle one, Diana stands there and looks out over the sea, almost longingly with the scene strongly implying that Diana is thinking about Themyscira and perhaps even weighing if she should go back home.

The idea of Diana returning to Themyscira is one that could be explored in Wonder Woman 3. Given that Justice League takes place in the present (as compared to the events of Wonder Woman 1984), the upcoming threequel could see Diana returning home. Justice League certainly lays some additional groundwork for such a return, too. Hippolyta whispers "return to me, Diana" before she fires the arrow of Artemis, and then, when fighting Steppenwolf he taunts her about why she wasn't there for her Amazonian sisters. With the battle won Diana might be thinking about the devastation of her home and her people so it would make a lot of sense for Diana to return.

However, even though Zack Snyder's Justice League does leave Diana in a solid place to head into Wonder Woman 3, that doesn't necessarily mean the third film will go in that direction. Wonder Woman 3 was confirmed to be a go just a few days after Wonder Woman 1984's December 25, 2020 release and will be set in the present. As for the story, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins hasn't revealed much, previously telling CinemaBlend that she and Geoff Johns have already come up with an entire story for the film, but it might be a bit before it comes to life.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fire dup about," Jenkins said. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide. Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.