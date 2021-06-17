Harley Quinn Star Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Banned Batman Sex Scene

✖

Earlier this, a quote from Harley Quinn series co-creator and executive producer Justin Halpern in Variety stirred up a bit of a controversy about Batman's sex life, with Halpern sharing that Warner Bros. had nixed a proposed scene in the animated series that would have seen Batman perform a specific sex act on Catwoman. The quote has led to a lot of discourse on the matter with a lot of people sharing opinions - some serious, some not - about Batman's sex life but now the voice of Harley Quinn herself Kaley Cuoco is weighing in with what might be the best reaction to the whole controversy yet.

Cuoco took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday and shared her reaction to the controversy, referencing the story in a slide with a simple "LOL!" written on it. You can check it out for yourself below (via Digital Spy).

As for why Harley Quinn would even consider such a scene, the series may be animated, but it's certainly not for children. It frequently offers up adult-oriented situations and spins on popular characters within the Batman mythos, though as Halpern noted, the sex situation was just one joke too far for DC and Warner Bros.

"In this third season of Harley we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Halpern said. "And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’"

Cuoco isn't the only actor in the Batman world who has reacted to the controversy, either. Batman Forever star Val Kilmer weighed in on the controversy on Wednesday, sharing a GIF from the film featuring a scene between his Batman and Nicole Kidman's Dr. Chase Meridian with the caption "Does he or doesn't he..."

Halpern himself has also weighed in on the controversy. He shared a simple tweet that doesn't acknowledge the controversy at all and just directs fans to watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected to debut on the streaming platform later this year.