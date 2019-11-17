Now Zack Snyder Is Pushing for the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Today marks the second year anniversary of the release of Justice League, a movie that has suffered a sordid history that included problems with executive interference, low box office numbers, and caused numerous issues with the cast and filmmaker. But despite all of these issues, many fans continue to support the original vision of Zack Snyder, raising awareness and charitable donations in hopes that one day his personal cut will see the light of day. And while a lot of actors have spoken out in support of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, the director himself has remained quiet… until now.

Snyder himself began support for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, replying to the actors involved with Justice League including Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, joining the chorus of social media users around the world who have made the topic trend on social media.

The legend of the Snyder Cut is infamous at this point, as Snyder was reportedly fired from the production of Justice League under the false pretense of a family tragedy months before the film ever premiered. Snyder and Warner Bros. Pictures issued a statement that indicated he and his producing partner and wife Deborah Snyder were stepping back from the film after the tragic death of their daughter.

Snyder was then replaced with Joss Whedon, who not only re-wrote much of the screenplay but also directed the reshoots which completely changed the tone and plot of the film. Justice League more matched the feeling of a Marvel Studios project when it premiered in theaters, rather than matching the vibe of Snyder’s previous two entries in the franchise with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. And while those two films proved to be divisive among fans, they were both successful at the box office and very much the product of Snyder’s vision.

While the filmmaker has constantly teased his own plans for Justice League, he has never outright campaigned for the release of the Snyder Cut himself — until now. Perhaps this is the beginning of a major push for the film to finally see the light of day.

Justice League was one of the worst performing DC Comics-based films at the box office in the current era, falling well short of the expectations from Warner Bros. execs, and caused the company to rethink their strategy for superhero movies and how they compete with Marvel Studios.

They’ve since achieved massive success with the releases of Aquaman, Shazam!, and Joker, though those all came without a lot of studio interference — which was not afforded to Snyder when he was making Justice League. And while the director’s vision might not have been in line with what the studio is expecting, this latest campaign indicates that there are a lot of people who would pay to see what exactly Snyder intended to hit the big screen.