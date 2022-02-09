Jimmy Kimmel Angry Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Snubbed by the Oscars For Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel is as angry as the rest of the fans that Spider-Man: No Way Home got snubbed for Best Picture at the Oscars. Yesterday, The Academy announced their nominees and things got a bit testy on social medial. Marvel Studios’ big smash hit was nowhere to be found when it came to the top prize. However, No Way Home did manage to snare a nomination for VFX. Despite that, a lot of people believed it wasn’t enough, and you can count the Late Night host among them. Check out what he had to say about this snubbing down below.

“The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually angry about this, I’m kind of embarrassed to say is the unforgivable omission of Spider-Man: No Way Home. How did that not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture,” he asked. “There were only 11 movies made this year. Forget the fact that the movie made 750 million dollars and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top ten best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. One of them was Andrew Garfield, who is a Best Actor nominee. Benedict Cumberbatch played Doctor Strange, another Best Actor nominee. You’re telling me that Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not.”

Garfield talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the snub and said that he still loved the movie despite the cold shoulder from The Academy.

“I’m not able to comment on that, particularly,” Garfield told them. “I really love that movie and I really love Amy [Pascal] and Jon Watts and Kevin [Feige] and, obviously Tom [Holland], and Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon] and Tobey [Maguire] and all the cast. That movie has been a kind of juggernaut of proportions that I don’t think any of us really expected.”

“I can only speak for myself and I just feel grateful to be a part of something that is keeping cinemas alive right now, keeping cinemas full, and helping in that regard and making sure that the live experience or the communal experience of going to the movies remains intact. It’s very, very cool to see audiences still deeply longing for the thing that I know that we’re all deeply longing for. I think Spider-Man is obviously one of those movies right now and that’s so cool, and I’m so, so grateful to be a part of that.”

