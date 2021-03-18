Zack Snyder's Justice League Premiere Time on HBO Max Confirmed

✖

The day is almost here for Zack Snyder's Justice League and the mega-sized feature film will make its premiere on HBO Max in just a few days. As we approach the date that so many have dreamed about for almost four years the question of "WHEN" can fans watch it now finally has an answer. Unlike other HBO Max premieres, including Wonder Woman 1984, the movie will not make its debut in the middle of the day but instead arrive at the stroke of midnight on the night of its debut. When asked by a fan when Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere, the official Snyder Cut account replied: "Midnight PDT on 3/18."

For clarity's sake, and to avoid confusion, Midnight always marks the start of each day, so at 12:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time/3:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, March 18, the film will (in theory) be available to stream, assuming that no server crashes happen for the WarnerMedia streamer. Anyone that stays up through Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have an excuse for the next day though as Zack Snyder himself took to social media to reveal an official Doctor's Note for anyone that wants to watch the film on Thursday.

Credited to none other than The Atom himself, the note reads: "To whom It May Concern: Please excuse ________ from work/school/general activities no matter how big or small on Thursday, March 18, 2021, as he/she/they has a sizeable obligation to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League several times. In case you are unaware, this is a massive unprecedented event. All the best, Dr. Ryan Choi."

For those that can access a bit of patience for the first time watching, or maybe gear up for a second or third watch, Snyder will also take part in an official Zack Snyder's Justice League Watch Party Screening on Thursday as well. Snyder confirmed the details today revealing it will begin at 4 PM PDT/7PM EDT, and noted he would "be dropping in for a bit to answer some of your questions live before the screening." Fans interested in "attending" can RSVP at this link.

Zack Snyder's Justice League was previously confirmed by the studio to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb. The four hour epic arrives later this week!