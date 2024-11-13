Zatanna Joins DC’s All In Era with New Series

DC’s mistress of magic Zatanna is jumping into the All In era with a brand new six-issue series, and she’s got an all-star team joining her on stage. The new Zatanna series will be written and drawn by Jamal Campbell (Far Sector, Superman) and lettered by Ariana Maher (Superman, Absolute Power), a truly amazing team that also worked wonders on Superman. Now they bringing the world of magic to life in a new limited series, which will see the return of the Zatanna Zatara stage show disrupted by a brand new enemy. You can check out a full preview of the issue below, and Zatanna #1 will hit comic stores on February 19th, 2025.

Magical Survival

In the new series, Zatanna gets her stage crew back together to put on a hit show after the chaos of the past few months, but the good vibes don’t last long. That’s because her crew is then abducted by a ghostly new adversary known as The Lady White. In order to get her team back, Zatanna will be thrown into machinations of tricks, swords, and curses that could very well tear her apart, and you find the lineup of Zatanna’s cast below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wonder, mystery, mischief, and fishnets make up the core of a quintessential Zatanna Zatara stage show, and it’s high time she returned to the spotlight,” Campbell said. “In her newest DC Comics series, Zatanna is dragged down a rabbit hole of cursed swords, hidden truths, and multiple brushes with death. She’ll need all her wits and every spell she can muster in order to make it out the other side in one piece.”

A World of Magic

As you can see in some of the beautiful pages below, Campbell and Maher are the perfect team to bring Zatanna’s world to life, jumping all in (no pun intended) with the fantastical in their trademark styles. Fans actually got a preview of this in the recent Superman Absolute Power tie-ins that occurred in Superman #17 and #18, which featured a depowered Superman working with Zatanna to find a way to stop Waller. It was a match made in heaven, and now Campbell and Maher are getting the chance to shine the spotlight solely on Zatanna next year.

“It’s been a dream tackling Zatanna’s world, introducing brand-new allies and adversaries as well as bringing back some old classics that haven’t been seen in a while,” continued Campbell. “I’m weaving all my appreciation of the character into these pages in order to show and prove what makes Zatanna so magical.”

In the preview below you can also find some of the stunning covers for the book, including main covers by Campbell and variant covers by Chris Bachalo and Jaime Mendoza, Sozomaika, David Talaski, Saowee (1:25), and Derrick Chew (DC Showcase variant). You can get all the details in the official description below.

ZATANNA #1

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by CHRIS BACHALO and JAIME MENDOZA, SOZOMAIKA, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

1:50 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

Black sketch cover

DC Showcase variant cover by DERRICK CHEW (limited to 2,500 copies)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/19/25

Are you excited for the new Zatanna series? You can talk all things DC and comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky at @knightofoa!