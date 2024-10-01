DC Comics Fall 2025 Graphic Novel Slate Includes Teen Titans: Together by Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo

DC Comics has confirmed their full slate of Fall 2025 original graphic novels which includes six new titles as well as a box set. Among those titles is a new Superman graphic novel from Rob Justus which functions as a timely release for James Gunn's upcoming movie as it stars not only the Man of Steel but Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. The other DC graphic novels set to be published will include a new Birds of Prey story from Sara Shepard, the author of Pretty Little Liars; plus the next chapter in Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans series! Check out the full lineup of graphic novels below.

(Photo: dc comics)

Superman's Good Guy Gang by Rob Justus

On Sale July 1, 2025; $12.99US

Early Reader (5-7)

Clark Kent befriends fellow super powered kids--Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner--for a super team up that is guaranteed to delight fans in DC's debut early reader graphic novel!

Nine-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super fast, super strong, and super cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super powered kids, Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good guy points along the way.



This super powered buddy comedy from the creator behind Death and Sparkles, Rob Justus, launches DC's early reader books timed to the Superman movie in July 2025. Fans will be thrilled to see characters from the film featured in this charming story for readers aged 5-7. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific, Batman, and Wonder Woman as the Good Guy Gang grows!

Superman's Good Guy Gang by Rob Justus, on sale July 1, 2025, will be available for preorder soon.

(Photo: dc comics)

Kid Flash: Going Rogue by Steve Foxe & Jerry Gaylord

On Sale September 2, 2025; ISBN 9781799502296; $12.99 US

Middle Grade (8-12)

Kid Flash and his uncle, Barry Allen a.k.a the Flash, team up to teach a teenaged group of rogues-Golden Glider, Pied Piper, Trickster, and The Top-an important lesson. But is Kid Flash the one who has the most to learn?

Ace West has it all figured out. He's the fastest guy in National City after all! Well, second fastest if you count his uncle, Barry Allen, aka THE FLASH. But this young superhero has more to learn than he thinks.

After messing up one too many missions by getting distracted signing autographs and snapping selfies, Flash takes him and a group of ne'er-do-well kids to a pocket dimension for an intervention. Kid Flash assumes he's there to show the other kids how to use their powers responsibly, but when Flash gets unexpectedly called away on important Justice League business, Kid Flash must learn it takes a lot more than being super to be a hero.

Kid Flash: Going Rogue by Steve Foxe & Jerry Gaylord, on sale September 2, 2025, will be available for preorder soon.

(Photo: dc comics)

Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade by Landry Q. Walker & Eric Jones

On Sale August 5, 2025; ISBN 9781799501978; $12.99 US

Middle Grade (8-12)

Meet Linda Lee, a.k.a Kara Zor-El, the newest kid on the planet! Find out how an ordinary girl from Krypton became the most extraordinary girl on Earth.

If you think life is tough as a hero, try being in the eighth grade! Super-strength, the ability to fly, and extra-speedy reflexes should make a kid's life easier, but they only seem to complicate things for Supergirl. Life gets even more messy when a new enemy named Belinda Zee shows up. Suddenly, facing down super-villains doesn't seem so bad.

Arch-frenemies, scheming faculty, an intergalactic orange kitty, and a flying horse are just a few things that come Linda's way. Will Supergirl even make it to graduation?

Supergirl: Cosmic Adventures in the 8th Grade by Landry Q. Walker & Eric Jones, on sale August 5, 2025, will be available for preorder soon.

(Photo: dc comics)

Birds of Prey: The Origins by Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper

On Sale November 4; ISBN 9781799503088; $16.99 US

Young Adult (13+)

After a long summer, four teens from various walks of life return to Gotham City with devastating secrets-and some unexpected talents.

Gotham City is a place where people of all walks of life mingle, where the weird, opulent, and violent are celebrated. Helena Bertinelli lost her family here. Barbara Gordon suffered a tragic accident. Dinah Lance ran away from the foster system. And Harleen Quinzel is looking for her place. But each of these girls is hiding something-a secret that could destroy their lives in an instant.

When strange things start happening to students at Gotham Prep, everyone at the school is on edge, worried they might be next. Will Helena, Barbara, Dinah, and Harley be able to put their differences aside and learn to trust each other in time to find out who is behind the mysterious accidents before another victim turns up?

Birds of Prey: The Origins by Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper, on sale November 4, 2025, will be available for preorder soon.

(Photo: dc comics)

Teen Titans: Together by Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo

On Sale November 4, 2025; ISBN 9781799503064; $16.99 US

Young Adult (13+)

The highly anticipated team-up is finally here!

H.I.V.E. has been experimenting on teens with super-human abilities, and Kori Anders was next on their list. Dick Grayson, Raven Roth, Garfield Logan, Max Navarro, and Damian Wayne got to Los Angeles to save her before Slade Wilson found her, but should she trust these strangers? After all, they've accused her mom's fiancé of abduction, experimentation, and torture! And Kori's new friend, Victor Stone, has a summer internship designing next-level prosthetics in Edge Labs, a company funding H.I.V.E.

To make matters worse, Kori's sister, Kira, is working with the organization and singing their praises. H.I.V.E. has a plan for taking down Raven's demon father, Trigon. They've got a plan for training the next generation of superheroes. They've got plans for everything.

Lines blur as the teens struggle to decide what to do. H.I.V.E. might be their greatest ally...but at what cost? Can the Teen Titans pull together a plan before they fall apart?

Teen Titans: Together by Kami Garcia & Gabriel Picolo, on sale November 4, 2025, will be available for preorder soon.

(Photo: dc comics)

Nubia: Too Real by L.L. McKinney, Robyn Smith & Manou Azumi

On Sale September 2, 2025; ISBN 9781799500179, $16.99 US

Young Adult (13+)

The highly anticipated sequel to Nubia: Real One highlights the importance of self-acceptance and the enduring power of true friendship!

After a turbulent school year, Nubia is both thrilled and anxious as she embarks on a transformative summer training with the Amazons on Themyscira! Amid the mounting pressure of expectations, she grapples with feeling like an outsider, letting the weight of her self-doubt strain her most important relationships.

Just when she thought her life couldn't get more complicated, her biggest fear threatens the safety of everyone on Paradise Island. Will Nubia rise above the chaos and embrace her true self as the hero she was destined to be?

Nubia: Too Real by L.L. McKinney, Robyn Smith & Manou Azumi, on sale September 2, 2025, will be available for preorder soon.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

DC Spooky Graphic Novels for Kids Box Set

On Sale July 1, 2025; ISBN 9781788503514; $39.99 US

Middle Grade (8-12)

Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales by Franco Aureliani

The Mystery of the Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Costantine Graphic Novel by Ryan North & Derek Charm

We Found a Monster by Kirk Scroggs

Zatanna and the House of Secrets by Matthew Cody & Yoshi Yoshitani

Deadman is ready to share some spine-tingling adventures in Deadman Tells the Spooky Tales. Mystery of the Meanest Teacher stars thirteen-year-old Johnny Constantine and his new teacher who may be more dangerous than any of the angry demons he's escaped before. We Found a Monster features a young boy and his growing creature collection he'll need to keep secret from the townspeople at all costs! Welcome to the magical, mystical, topsy-turvy world of Zatanna and the House of Secrets where Zatanna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and adventure! No tricks and all treat, middle grade readers will delight in these four graphic novels collected together for the first time just for spooky season!

DC Spooky Graphic Novels for Kids Box Set, on sale July 1, will be available for preorder soon.



