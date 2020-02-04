Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Hints at the Return of Fan Favorite MW2 Map

A fan favorite Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map may be coming to 2018's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for Season 2. Today, developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision revealed that the first-person shooter's second season is poised to commence on February 11, and in the process of this the pair revealed a new teaser that confirmed the return of Ghost. At first glance, this is all the teaser seemed to confirmed, however, it looks like it also teases that one of the most popular Call of Duty maps ever, Rust, is about to make a comeback.

During the brief teaser, there's two images shown next to each other, both of which look like they were pulled straight from the aforementioned map. Unfortunately, the images -- by design -- are a bit blurry, but many fans of the series are convinced they showcase Rust.

For now, this hasn't been confirmed or commented on by any party involved, and it likely won't, as neither are known to comment on speculation and rumors. However, below, you can check out the two images in question for yourself by pausing the video at nine seconds in.

As you may know, files for the map were found in the PC version of the game around release, hinting that it would eventually be added into the game. In other words, we've more or less known that Rust was coming to the game eventually, it was just unclear when, but now we know it will probably be for the launch of Season 2.

Of course, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, because, for now, it's nothing more than this: pure speculation.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word or hints at any additional platforms, but there has been word of this year's new installment, which is reportedly going to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 5.

For recent news, rumors, and much more on 2018's best-selling game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.