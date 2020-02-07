New Resident Evil 8 Rumor Mentions Werewolves, Witches, and Main Characters

Resident Evil 8 has yet to be announced by Capcom, but it's obvious the Japanese games maker is going to make a new installment in the long-running survival-horror series. After all, behind only Monster Hunter, it's the publisher's biggest franchise. That said, while Capcom hasn't said anything about a new, non-remake Resident Evil game, there has been plenty of rumors, reports, and "leaks" about the unannounced and unconfirmed game. And the latest is a doozy. According to the latest rumor about the game, there may be werewolves, witches, and both Ethan from Resident Evil 7 and Chris Redfield will be the main characters.

The rumor comes way of Twitter user ChaoticClaire, and the claims have been backed up by AestheticGamer, a well-know insider and leaker that's had reliable scoops pertaining to Resident Evil and Capcom in the past. The report is a bit scattered though, so here's a quick rundown of every salient claim:

Ethan and Chris will be the main characters.

The game will be in first-person and offer VR, just like Resident Evil 7.

Werewolves (dog-human hybrids with reptile like facial features) are in the game.

There's a witch-like enemy that tracks and pursues the player, similarly to The Evil Within. There's also hallucination scenes with this character.

"8" may not be in the title.

It's "Creative," suggesting it will be more spin-off than proper Resident Evil.

The original director isn't involved with the game anymore.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, not only because it's unofficial, but because it's subject to change, just like ChaoticClaire mentions. That said, the Twitter user has had accurate scoops pertaining to the series before, and is being backed by the aforementioned AestheticGamer. That said, according to the latter leaker, this may not be Resident Evil 8 at all, but a spin-off game.

(1/3) I believe your source with everything. This actually fits also perfectly with some... opinions I knew of the original RE8 director, and makes more sense to me of how this version came so far along. One thing I'll mention though is from what I know, RE8 shifted its direction — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 29, 2020

(3/3) to manifest in some form due to the connections it has with another game. I will say seeing everything coming out has been very interesting, even if I'm going against the grain in saying that the Werewolf/Witch game won't be RE8. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 29, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on any of this information, and it likely won't.