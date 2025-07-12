One of the Best Marvel Games Is Now Free

One of the best Marvel games is available for free. To take advantage of the limited-time offer, Marvel fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription, because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. While Prime Gaming does sometime include console codes in their offer, this time it has not. In other words, this is a PC exclusive offer. Meanwhile, the codes are specifically Epic Games Store codes. And all of this only relevant between now and October 6, because come October 6 this offer will expire.

As for the Marvel game in question, it is 2022’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns. While Marvel’s Spider-Man and its sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, are predominately considered the two best Marvel games of all time, the others in this conversation include Marvel Ultimate Alliance, X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

For those unfamiliar with the Marvel game, it is was made by Firaxis Games, the studio best known for the Civilization series and the XCOM series. Meanwhile, it was published by 2K Games. Upon release, the Marvel game didn’t quite penetrate the market, and sold a little softly, however, it was received well as evident by its 83 on Metacritic.

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this offer and check out Marvel’s Midnight Suns for free should expect a game that are bare minimum takes roughly 40 hours to beat. Add 25 hours of side content, and it gets substantially longer. Meanwhile, completionists will need close to 100 hours with the Marvel game.

