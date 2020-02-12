DC Universe Announces New Tabletop Show

DC Universe is branching out into the world of tabletop with its latest project, and it's got some big names along for the ride. Today DC Universe announced a brand new unscripted role-playing mini-series titled DC Universe All Star Games, where some famous fans of DC will play a variety of games in the RPG genre including the resurging Dungeons and Dragons, akin to popular shows like Critical Role (via IGN). The show will be executive produced by Freddie Prinze Jr. (Star Wars Rebels) and Sam Witwer (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and directed by Jon Le Brody. Season 1 will feature some fan-favorite names joining the fun too, like Clare Grant, Vanessa Marshall, and WWE and UpUpDownDown's Xavier Woods.

The show will based their campaign on the 1980s RPG system DC Heroes, and the description sounds like a blast. Season 1's campaign is described as a "nostalgic role-playing adventure, The Breakfast League ... Set in the same '80s era as when the game was first published, the five participants role-play as a group of high schoolers stuck in Saturday detention. As they improv their way through a variety of situations familiar to fans of beloved movies from that time period, they soon discover their destinies as the world’s greatest super-heroes."

You can't beat a combo of superheroes and The Breakfast Club, and this should be immensely entertaining to say the least.

“DC Heroes was the first RPG I ever played as a kid. It was also my introduction to the DC Universe, its heroes and, most importantly, its rich pool of villains,” said Prinze in a statement “I had a blast making this series and I hope all of you love it as much as I do.”

(Photo: DC Universe)

You can check out the full logo and teaser for the show above, and fans can tune into the first of five episodes on DC Universe starting on February 28th. New episodes will from there each Friday.

Are you excited for DC Universe All Star Games? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!