Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

CD Projekt Red has seemingly confirmed that in addition to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, Cyberpunk 2077 -- its first major release since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. As you may know, the Polish developer has hinted at next-gen ports of the open-world RPG in the past, but today it acknowledged these ports in more concrete fashion.

Word of the fancy versions of the game comes way of the game's official Twitter account, which noted that if Xbox One consumers buy the game on the console, they will get the Xbox Series X version for free. In other words, they won't need to pay any fee or buy the game again for the upgrade. If you own the game on Xbox One, you also own the Xbox Series X version.

"Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades," writes the Twitter account. "Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."

For those that don't know: today Microsoft announced "Smart Delivery" for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. With this feature, buying one copy of a game nets you copies across all modern Xbox consoles. Right now, Microsoft is only guaranteeing this for its exclusive Xbox Game Studios games, but it has noted that other developers and publishers can also make usage of the feature, and it looks like CD Projekt Red is going to be the first one on board.

It's also worth pointing out that while the above tweet confirms an Xbox Series X version of the game, it makes no mention of a PS5 version. However, obviously, if the game is coming to Xbox Series X, it's also coming to PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and is poised to release worldwide on September 17, 2020. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the big 2020 game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

