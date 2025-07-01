Skate: Is PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Required?

Perhaps the most controversial feature of EA’s upcoming Skate (stylized skate.) revival is its online requirement. Players need an online connection in order to skate around San Vansterdam. As such, there may have been an assumption that the free-to-play game would require a PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription for the PlayStation and Xbox versions, respectively. Well, gamers can stop assuming, as Full Circle and EA have revealed whether an online connection is required for Skate.

This announcement comes just before the developer adds more players to the Skate playtest. Coined as their biggest playtest yet, it will also see a massive overhaul to the game’s visuals, as well as other quality of life features. This new playtest period seems to be the final push, as the game’s early access release is slated for the end of summer. This means the game will finally be available to everyone by September at the very latest.

Does Skate Require a PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Subscription?

Although Skate does require an online connection to shred around its cityscape, it does not require a PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription to play on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, respectively. This was announced on the game’s official Discord. Sure, it’s a pretty big bummer that online is required, but at least players won’t have to pay for another subscription service to skate around San Vansterdam.

It should be noted that players will have to link their Gamertag (Xbox) or PSN ID (PlayStation) to their EA account in order to play the game.

Although this may come as a surprise to some, most free-to-play online games do not require a PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription. This includes some of the biggest games on the planet, like Fortnite, Roblox, Apex Legends, Marvel Rivals, Genshin Impact, and Valorant.

Although full details have yet to be revealed, Full Circle did state that gameplay content would not be locked behind a paywall. However, there will be microtransactions, most of which seem to be tied to clothing and accessories. The developer also stated that there should be enough customization options for players to create the skater they envisioned without spending any extra cash.

Skate will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store. A mobile version is also in the works.

Are you excited to check out tomorrow’s Skate playtest? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.